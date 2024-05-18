Suspect sought after man slashed with knife during Toronto altercation

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Toronto say they are looking for a man wanted on aggravated assault charges after an altercation broke out in Toronto Friday night, resulting in one person being slashed with a knife.

According to responding officers, calls reporting an altercation and stabbing in the area of Yonge Street and Dundas Street East came in just before 2:20 a.m.

A group of men were reportedly gathered in the area, when two of them began fighting.

Police say during the altercation, the suspect slashed the victim with a knife before fleeing the scene.

The victim was transported to hospital shortly after, officers said.

The man police believe to be the suspect is described as being between 25 and 35 years old.

He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black balaclava partially covering his face, a black hoodie, blue jeans, red sneakers and a purple Pokemon backpack.