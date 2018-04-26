Sohe Chung, killed in Toronto van attack, mourned by Korean community

Sohe Chung, 23, has been identified as one of the people killed in Monday’s van attack in Toronto.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she had pursued a Bachelor of Science at the University of Toronto, and was due to graduate sometime this year.

She also worked as a sales specialist at Holt Renfrew.

Cora Cianni, a friend of Chung’s from high school, posted about the death on Facebook Thursday.

“Sohe, you are someone that I will never forget in all of my life, you were a best friend of mine whose loss can never be replaced.”

A former co-worker of Chung, who did not want to be identified, told Global News that she was always a pleasure to work with.

Two South Korean citizens were killed in Monday’s attack, a South Korean foreign ministry representative in Canada told Reuters Tuesday.

The country’s foreign affairs ministry confirmed the news in a tweet Tuesday, but did not identify the victims by name.

The van attack left 10 dead and injured 14. Suspect Alek Minassian is facing 10 first-degree murder charges, and 13 counts of attempted murder.

A memorial is set to take place at the North York Civic Centre for Chung Friday evening, according to the association.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. With files from Jamie Mauracher and Kayla McLean.