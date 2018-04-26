Canada
April 26, 2018 2:44 pm
Updated: April 26, 2018 3:09 pm

Sohe Chung, killed in Toronto van attack, mourned by Korean community

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

Friends say Sohe Chung died in the tragic van attack in Toronto on April 23, 2018.

Twitter / Global News
A A

Sohe Chung, 23, has been identified as one of the people killed in Monday’s van attack in Toronto.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she had pursued a Bachelor of Science at the University of Toronto, and was due to graduate sometime this year.

She also worked as a sales specialist at Holt Renfrew.

Story continues below

READ MORE: These are the victims of the Toronto van attack

Cora Cianni, a friend of Chung’s from high school, posted about the death on Facebook Thursday.

“Sohe, you are someone that I will never forget in all of my life, you were a best friend of mine whose loss can never be replaced.”

A former co-worker of Chung, who did not want to be identified, told Global News that she was always a pleasure to work with.

Two South Korean citizens were killed in Monday’s attack, a South Korean foreign ministry representative in Canada told Reuters Tuesday.

WATCH: Victims identified in Toronto van attack

The country’s foreign affairs ministry confirmed the news in a tweet Tuesday, but did not identify the victims by name.

The van attack left 10 dead and injured 14. Suspect Alek Minassian is facing 10 first-degree murder charges, and 13 counts of attempted murder.

A memorial is set to take place at the North York Civic Centre for Chung Friday evening, according to the association.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. With files from Jamie Mauracher and Kayla McLean.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alek Minassian
Sohe Chung
Sohe Chung dead
Sohe Chung toronto dead
Toronto Van Attack
Toronto van attack Alek
Toronto van attack victims
toronto van crash
Toronto van victims
Van attack victims

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News