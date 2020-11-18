Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Nov. 18

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Wednesday:

Child and youth worker from Toronto school dies from COVID-19

A child and youth worker with the Toronto Catholic District School Board has died after contracting coronavirus, sources confirm to Global News.

The sources said the educational employee, a woman, worked at St. Francis De Sales Catholic School which is located just south of Jane Street and Finch Avenue West.

The source added that the woman already had a pre-existing condition and did not go to any other school.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,417 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

Of those:

410 in Toronto

463 in Peel Region

178 in York Region

40 in Durham Region

63 in Halton Region

Ontario reported 1,417 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 98,162.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,415 as 32 more deaths were reported — which is the highest number of deaths since the second wave of the pandemic began.

More than 33,400 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. Resolved cases increased by 1,495 from the previous day.

Extending winter school break ‘not necessary,’ Ontario education minister says

Ontario students won’t have a longer winter break after all, with the province saying Wednesday that its COVID-19 protocols for schools are enough to keep kids safe at this time.

A day after saying the government was considering a prolonged break or starting the new year with a stretch of online learning, Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced that an extended holiday break is “not necessary.”

Ontario expecting to receive total of 2.4 million doses of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines by March

Ontario’s health minister says the province is expecting to receive a total of 2.4 million doses of the Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines by March.

Christine Elliott said that Ontario will likely get 1.6 million doses from Pfizer and 800,000 from Moderna between January and March.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,109 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of 17 deaths. Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died which has remained unchanged for months.

There are 100 current outbreaks in homes, a decrease of eight.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 678 active cases among long-term care residents and 541 active cases among staff — down by 22 cases and up by 17 cases respectively in the last day.

Ontario child care centres and schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 3,626 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 2,077 among students and 461 among staff (1,088 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 109 more cases from the previous day.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 670 out of 4,828 schools in the province. Three schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 639 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 25 (13 child cases and 12 staff cases.) Out of 5,249 child care centres in Ontario, 128 currently have cases and 20 centres are closed.

— With files from The Canadian Press.