Comments

Health

Ontario expecting to receive total of 2.4 million doses of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines by March

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 18, 2020 12:02 pm
Click to play video 'Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective' Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective
WATCH ABOVE: There is promising news in the race for a COVID-19 vaccine. Pharmaceutical giant Moderna says preliminary data of its vaccine trial shows it is 94.5 per cent effective against the virus. Carolyn Jarvis explains why experts are still tempering expectations.

Ontario’s health minister says the province is expecting to receive a total of 2.4 million doses of the Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines by March.

Christine Elliott said that Ontario will likely get 1.6 million doses from Pfizer and 800,000 from Moderna between January and March.

In the past couple of weeks, both Pfizer and Moderna released promising results from their COVID-19 vaccine trials.

Read more: Ontario developing plan for ‘fair and equitable’ COVID-19 vaccine distribution

On Nov. 9, Pfizer said its vaccine was likely over 90 per cent effective and on Wednesday, revised that figure to 95 per cent.

On Monday, Moderna said its vaccine appears to be 94.5 per cent effective.

Both vaccines still require regulatory review and approval before any doses can be distributed, though political and health leaders have expressed optimism at the results.

The shots each require two doses weeks apart, meaning that 1.2 million people in Ontario could receive full vaccination from the deliveries.

— With files from The Associated Press

