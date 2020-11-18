Ontario expecting to receive total of 2.4 million doses of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines by March

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s health minister says the province is expecting to receive a total of 2.4 million doses of the Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines by March.

Christine Elliott said that Ontario will likely get 1.6 million doses from Pfizer and 800,000 from Moderna between January and March.

In the past couple of weeks, both Pfizer and Moderna released promising results from their COVID-19 vaccine trials.

On Nov. 9, Pfizer said its vaccine was likely over 90 per cent effective and on Wednesday, revised that figure to 95 per cent.

On Monday, Moderna said its vaccine appears to be 94.5 per cent effective.

Both vaccines still require regulatory review and approval before any doses can be distributed, though political and health leaders have expressed optimism at the results.

The shots each require two doses weeks apart, meaning that 1.2 million people in Ontario could receive full vaccination from the deliveries.

— With files from The Associated Press

The news about Moderna’s vaccine candidate is encouraging – and we’ve secured tens of millions of doses for Canadians. But that won’t help you if you get sick right now. It can only protect you once you’ve had the shot. Until then, we must continue to follow public health rules. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 17, 2020