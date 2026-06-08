N.B. man says he had to postpone heart surgery because he can’t afford recovery

Send this page to someone via email

A Saint John, N.B., man says he’s living a difficult reality: he’s too sick to work but wasn’t considered sick enough to receive additional financial support ahead of open-heart surgery.

David Elman, 54, says he was forced to postpone a life-saving operation for financial reasons.

“There should be a safety net available for people who are in my situation,” he said.

Elman has a bicuspid aortic valve with an aortic root aneurysm, which he describes as “a swelling in the aortic root.”

The father of two was told in January that he’d likely be booked in for surgery by the end February, after years of testing and doctors’ appointments. He was also advised to prepare for surgery physically and take it easy.

He says he exhausted federal employment insurance (EI) benefits, which are capped at 26 weeks, during a previous illness. Applicants also have to have accumulated 600 insured hours of work in the 52 weeks before the start of a claim or since the start of the last claim, whichever is shorter.

Story continues below advertisement

Elman says he didn’t get a call for surgery until late May, and hasn’t been working this whole time.

“They called … to say that they were ready to do the surgery. But unfortunately, I am not in a financial situation where I can leave my family for five to eight weeks while I heal. So I had to decline the surgery,” he said.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In addition to his wife’s full-time job, Elman worked as a DoorDash driver to help pay the bills. He also sold heirlooms and collectibles, although he says he’s “come to the end of the line when it comes to those.”

“Even though my doctor says, ‘Don’t work,’ I do have to work. One: to pay the bills and rent but also I need to gather 600 hours, I believe, of insurable hours of work so I can then get EI again,” he said.

Elman understands he’s now back at the bottom of the wait-list. And while his doctor says he’s too sick to work, he doesn’t qualify for any more financial assistance.

“[I just need] some sort of emergency EI or emergency disability,” he said. “Just for the five to eight weeks while I’m in recovery after my operation and then I could go back to work.”

Story continues below advertisement

MP advocates on his behalf

Elman contacted local MP John Williamson, whose office reached out to Employment and Social Development Canada on his behalf.

Elman says he received a call from the federal department last week, informing him he had been approved for an additional seven weeks of benefits. Employment and Social Development Canada told Global News that Elman’s file remains under review.

Peter Phillips, a New Brunswick-based patient advocate and the founder of NB Broken HealthCare, says stories like Elman’s raise broader questions about the future of health care when medical timelines and financial supports fail to align.

“It’s basically acting like the U.S. ‘You don’t have the money, we can’t do the surgery,’ and I don’t think anybody should be in that situation,” he said.

Phillips advises anyone in this position to contact their MP, like Elman did, to advocate on their behalf.

He says he feels especially bad for Elman because he knows how difficult the recovery from surgery can be.

“I had a quadruple bypass about two and a half years ago and I can tell you even six weeks is a bare minimum that you would be at home,” Phillips said. “You wouldn’t be jumping up and driving off to work even after six weeks.”

Story continues below advertisement

A spokesperson from the province told Global News people who run out of federal EI benefits may also be eligible for social assistance, depending on their circumstances.

Horizon Health says cardiac surgeries are prioritized based on medical need, with about 1,000 procedures performed each year at the New Brunswick Heart Centre. They have also received approval to recruit an additional three full-time surgeons to the team by 2028.

Elman says he’s still searching for work and hopes to raise $10,000 through his GoFundMe campaign to help ease months of financial strain during recovery.