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Health

Men’s bikes nabbed in Winnipeg for charity ride

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted July 25, 2026 8:20 am
1 min read
Stolen bikes pictured in this undated photo. Val Duquenne and Thomas Clark who were cycling across Canada had their bikes stolen from downtown Winnipeg.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Winnipeg Police Service (Mandatory Credit). View image in full screen
Stolen bikes pictured in this undated photo. Val Duquenne and Thomas Clark who were cycling across Canada had their bikes stolen from downtown Winnipeg.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Winnipeg Police Service (Mandatory Credit). JJF
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WINNIPEG – Two men who are cycling across Canada to raise awareness for men’s mental health had their bicycles stolen while making a pit stop in Winnipeg.

Val Duquenne and Thomas Clark completed an interview with CBC Manitoba at it’s downtown studio Friday morning when they found that the lock attaching their bikes to a rack on their car had been cut.

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In an Instagram post, Duquenne and Clark say they have made a report on the stolen bikes with police.

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Winnipeg police say the men are highlighting the importance of connection with their mission, and are calling on community members to support them by forwarding any tips or security footage from the area.

Police shared photos of the two bikes on Facebook and urged Winnipeggers to keep on the lookout.

The cyclists began the Men Don’t Ride Alone campaign last month in North Sydney, N.S., and aim to complete it in Victoria, with the goal of raising money for the non-profit Movember Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2026.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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