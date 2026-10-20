B.C. is seeing the highest flu numbers in the country: Health Canada

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New data from Health Canada show that flu season is arriving early in B.C., with the province leading the way.

According to the department, more than five per cent of tests detected influenza in the week of Oct. 4.

The most common detection was Influenza A(H1N1) at 98.4 per cent.

The population most affected was people aged 65 years and older.

Dr. Brian Conway, the medical director of the Vancouver Infectious Disease Centre and the Vancouver Urban Health Centre, said these numbers show that flu season has started a little earlier than usual.

“When test positivity exceeds five per cent, we declare the beginning of the respiratory virus season,” he said.

“At the end of September, we were recording rates in excess of 14 per cent. So flu is around.”

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Conway said they should have known flu season was going to start a little earlier in B.C. as it started early in the Yukon.

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“We’re seeing more and more cases,” he added.

“We’re starting to see hospitalizations. And the vaccine program was announced by Dr. (Bonnie) Henry a week, or 10 days, earlier than she usually does. So get your shot.”

1:51 BC rolls out flu and COVID-19 vaccine program

Henry said free vaccines will be available against influenza, COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and pneumococcal disease this season.

Some residents are at higher risk of serious illness from influenza or COVID-19 and Henry said those people should prioritize getting vaccinated.

Infants and children under five are at higher risk of serious illness from influenza, but for both COVID-19 and influenza, residents 65 years old and older, pregnant people, people living in long-term care, Indigenous people and those with chronic conditions are in the higher risk category.

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Henry said people who work in health-care settings are strongly urged to get the COVID-19 and influenza vaccines.

Conway added that they like to see 50 per cent of the general population get their shot and 80 per cent of the high-risk population to get vaccinated.

“Vaccines have side effects. I will not dispute that,” Conway said.

“But many people, if you’re very concerned, take an ibuprofen, take an acetaminophen, make sure that the next day you don’t have anything really pressing to do and in almost all cases, the side effects wear off, and now you’re protected for the entire season. And that applies to flu shots and COVID shots.”

Notifications to book appointments began for higher-risk populations on Oct. 5, with appointments starting Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Notifications will continue and expand to the general population through early November 2026 and are being sent through the Get Vaccinated registration system.

Anyone not registered in the Get Vaccinated system can register online or by calling 1-833-838-2323.