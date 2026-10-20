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3 comments

  1. Mike S.
    October 20, 2026 at 3:49 pm

    global news has become so blatent in their pro ndp coverage it is disgusting. Your reporter even admitted going onto a broadcast that Eby called him personally to do damage control for him when he politicized the deaths of our soldiers. Your “reporters” are nothing but paid hacks!

  2. alfred mannion
    October 20, 2026 at 3:47 pm

    vote the commie ndp out

  3. Walter
    October 20, 2026 at 3:35 pm

    So vote BC Conservative!

    This is BC’s last chance, if we don’t change government we are doomed to live under communist dictatorship.

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Health

B.C. families worry about funding for autism, disability services in upcoming election

By Amy Judd & Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted October 20, 2026 3:25 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Disability funding concerns'
Disability funding concerns
Families of children with autism and other disabilities worry the supports they rely on could be impacted by the election. Catherine Urquhart reports.
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Families of children with autism and other disabilities want voters to keep program and service funding in mind when they cast their ballot in the upcoming provincial election.

In February, the BC NDP announced it was ending the B.C. Autism Funding Program and replacing it with the B.C. Children and Youth Disability Benefit.

Those changes are due to take effect on April 1 and would remove funding for some families who have children with autism, but would help other families managing different conditions.

Noah Kubiak-Gore is a two-year-old triplet who has cerebral palsy.

The trio was born in June 2024 at just 25 weeks’ gestation.

After undergoing multiple surgeries and lengthy hospital stays, doctors told Noah’s parents that he would never walk or talk.

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But the family launched a GoFundMe and took Noah to Duke University in the U.S. to undergo stem cell treatment, which the family says has made huge improvements.

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Matt Gore, Noah’s father, said they received a letter a few weeks ago indicating they were also approved for new funding under the B.C. Children and Youth Disability Benefit, which he said would be life-changing for them.

“But what we’re nervous about is, if the government changes, if they roll back the changes, then our funding is then going to be taken away as well,” he said.

Gore said they haven’t received the money yet, but they have received the welcome letter telling them they are eligible for the funding.

Click to play video: 'Protests over B.C. budget’s impacts on healthcare and autism funding'
Protests over B.C. budget’s impacts on healthcare and autism funding

The provincial Conservatives are promising that Noah and other children will get financial assistance.

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“If you are diagnosed with one of those other conditions, we are not gonna pull the rug out from under you and we’re going to ensure that you continue to have access to that funding,” Carson Binda, the Conservative Party of BC candidate for Vancouver-Quilchena, said.

“The Conservative Party of British Columbia will continue to fund autism support programs for children and youth with autism,” he added.

“If you are eligible for funding today, you will continue to be eligible for money when the Conservatives form government. A child diagnosed after the election will also be eligible for those exact same supports as a child diagnosed before.”

Binda said this will be an expensive cost, but the Conservatives are looking at B.C.’s budget to cut any “bloat” items, which could mean items like executive compensation and bonuses, travel allowances and luxury vehicle leases.

CentreBC’s platform includes re-examining eligibility and income thresholds for the children and youth disability benefit and supplement to help more families.

BC Greens said they would maintain current autism funding while planning supports for all the disability community.

About 120,000 children and young people in B.C. live with disabilities.

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