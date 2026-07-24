Edmonton organizations watch out for seniors during hot, smoky conditions

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As Edmonton heads into a weekend of hot temperatures and smoky skies, local organizations are paying extra attention to some of the city’s most vulnerable residents.

Meals on Wheels Edmonton, which delivers more than 300 meals each day throughout the city, says the extreme weather has made regular wellness checks even more important.

Many of the organization’s clients are seniors who may be at greater risk during periods of prolonged heat and poor air quality.

Executive director Adam Zawadiuk said meal deliveries provide an opportunity for volunteers to check on clients and ensure they have the supports they need to stay safe and comfortable.

“It becomes an opportunity to build that connection and just make sure that your neighbours and your community, the people are doing okay and they’re being taken care of and that’s the most important thing for us,” Zawadiuk said.

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People aged 65 and older are amongst the populations more susceptible to feeling the impact of wildfire smoke and/or heat.

Environment Canada issues heat warnings are issued when very high temperature conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

The weather agency says when it comes to high temperatures, to monitor for symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, such as high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness.

The fine particulate matter in the air due to wildfire smoke are known to commonly cause eye, nose and throat irritation, headaches or a mild cough. More serious but less common symptoms include wheezing, chest pains or severe cough.

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The City of Edmonton activated its extreme heat response earlier this week and has extended it through Sunday.

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The response is triggered when temperatures are forecast to reach at least 29 C for three consecutive days or longer.

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City officials are encouraging residents to check in on older family members, friends and neighbours during the heat wave.

The city also advises people to call 211 if they encounter someone who may need assistance because of the heat.

Anyone experiencing a medical emergency or serious distress should be reported to 911.

Long-term wildfire smoke exposure health damage

During heavy smoke conditions, everyone’s health is at risk — regardless of their age or health status.

Bad air quality is linked to poor health outcomes and the development or worsening of some chronic diseases.

But one doesn’t need to wait until the sky is dark apocalypse orange and the air is thick with burning campfire smells to take action to protect their health. The damage can begin well before that.

According to Alberta Lung, an AQHI of five or more can still lead to damage and inflammation as fine particles from fires, chemicals and pollution — so small they can’t be seen — are inhaled deep into lung tissue.

The health agency advises when the AQHI hits five or higher, people should consider limiting their time outdoors or wearing a N95 mask, and once inside, take steps to rid themselves of contaminants like changing clothes, washing their face, and running air filters via HEPA or HVAC systems.

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Health experts have said the very fine particulate matter can be absorbed into the bloodstream and have impacts on a person’s brain as well.

Many people with asthma or other chronic conditions — as well as infants, young children, pregnant people and seniors — feel the effects of smoke and other air pollution at lower levels than people who are very healthy.

Kids are especially susceptible due to their biology — both now and over the long term. Kids have a smaller respiratory system and breathe faster than adults, so their concentration of pollution is higher than an adult’s and over time, it can affect their development or lead to having asthma.

In addition to asthma, research has shown that wildfire smoke is associated with more hospital visits for both children and adults with other lung conditions, such as viral infections, pneumonia and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), as well as heart attacks and strokes.

Some of the first signs someone may be reacting to smoke particles include:

Itchy eyes

Sore throat

Cough

Nasal congestion

Stuffy nose

Headache

What’s in wildfire smoke?

While wildfires are a natural part of the boreal forest ecosystem, a growing number of studies have documented how climate change, driven by the burning of fossil fuels, is making them larger and more intense — and contributing more to air pollution.

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The fires churn out more fine particle pollution, known as PM2.5, and it’s a particularly harmful component of wildfire smoke. It’s tiny enough to get deep into the lungs and in the long run, can have serious health effects. PM 2.5 comes from a wide range of sources, including power plants and vehicles.

Canadians can track concentration of wildfire smoke by particulate size using Environment and Climate Change Canada’s Fire Works map.

A 2024 study estimated the number of smoke-related deaths from wildfires linked to climate change has soared since the 1960s.

The study estimates, using mathematical modelling, that about 12,566 annual wildfire smoke-related deaths in the 2010s were linked to climate change, up from about 669 in the 1960s, when far less carbon dioxide was concentrated in the atmosphere.

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Translated to a proportion of wildfire smoke mortality overall, the study estimates about 13 per cent of estimated excess deaths in the 2010s were linked to climate change, compared to about 1.2 per cent in the 1960s.

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Last year, Environment Canada changed up its colour-coded Air Quality Health Index to improve how air quality-related health risks are communicated and understood by the public. The change was prompted by a “record number” of AQHI 10+ scores during the 2023 wildfire season.

— with files from The Canadian Press and Emily Mertz