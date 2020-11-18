Ontario won’t extend winter break for students, education minister says

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario students won’t have a longer winter break after all, with the province saying its current COVID-19 protocols are enough to keep kids safe in schools at this time.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says that after consulting the province’s top doctor and its public health measures table, the government has determined an extended holiday break is “not necessary.”

Read more: Ontario government considering extending winter break in schools amid coronavirus pandemic

In a statement released today, Lecce says the government will continue to consider all options when it comes to keeping schools open in January and beyond.

The minister said Tuesday that the province was considering prolonging the winter break or starting the new year with a stretch of online learning to reduce the risk of transmission following the holidays.

Meanwhile, Ontario is reporting 1,417 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 32 new deaths due to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 463 new cases are in Peel Region, 410 cases are in Toronto, and 178 are in York Region.

