Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Education

Ontario won’t extend winter break for students, education minister says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario school closures being considered' Coronavirus: Ontario school closures being considered
WATCH ABOVE: (Nov. 17) Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce indicated he may be looking at extended school closures around the winter break amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but the lack of detail leaves little for families to work with as they try to plan their lives. Travis Dhanraj reports.

Ontario students won’t have a longer winter break after all, with the province saying its current COVID-19 protocols are enough to keep kids safe in schools at this time.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says that after consulting the province’s top doctor and its public health measures table, the government has determined an extended holiday break is “not necessary.”

Read more: Ontario government considering extending winter break in schools amid coronavirus pandemic

In a statement released today, Lecce says the government will continue to consider all options when it comes to keeping schools open in January and beyond.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The minister said Tuesday that the province was considering prolonging the winter break or starting the new year with a stretch of online learning to reduce the risk of transmission following the holidays.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Ontario is reporting 1,417 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 32 new deaths due to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 463 new cases are in Peel Region, 410 cases are in Toronto, and 178 are in York Region.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: New state-of-the-art hospital in Vaughan to help tackle Ontario surgical backlog' Coronavirus: New state-of-the-art hospital in Vaughan to help tackle Ontario surgical backlog
Coronavirus: New state-of-the-art hospital in Vaughan to help tackle Ontario surgical backlog
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updateOntariocovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaOntario CoronavirusOntario COVID-19Ontario EducationOntario schools
Flyers
More weekly flyers