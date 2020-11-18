Coronavirus: Toronto Mayor Tory says he’s trying to get message out to young people, employers

Toronto Mayor John Tory on Wednesday said he was speaking directly to two groups when discussing Toronto’s “deeply troubling” COVID-19 case numbers. He said he’s even been utilizing the TikTok social media platform to reach young people, as the city is seeing “increasing positivity” of the illness in younger age groups. Tory also said he was reaching out to employers to put into place more protective measures. He said Toronto will be using more labour inspectors to keep businesses in check.