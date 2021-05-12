Menu

corona virus
May 12 2021 12:17am
03:05

Ontario puts pause on first dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

The Chief Medical Officer of Health announced the province has hit the pause button on first doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. Shallima Maharaj has reaction.

