Ontario doing “everything” it can to protect schools from COVID-19: Premier Ford
Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced a province-wide COVID-19 vaccine certificate program on Wednesday that begins Sept. 22 and was asked why schools weren’t part of the program. Ford said the province is doing everything it can to protect schools including increased ventilation, cleaning and said he has “all the confidence in the world in our teachers, principals, vice-principals, they did it last time. We need the kids back in school.”