Coronavirus: London, Ont., police chief addresses enforcement concerns over province’s stay-at-home order
In a videotaped statement on Monday, London, Ont., Police Chief Steve Williams stressed that the provincewide stay-at-home order did not give authorities the power to arbitrarily stop people or vehicles to ensure compliance with the order, and said the vast majority of enforcement activity, done in partnership with the city and health unit, has been responding to complaints over large gatherings.