Coronavirus: Ontario officials release latest COVID-19 projections, call situation ‘fragile and precarious’
Ontario coordinator of provincial outbreak response Dr. Adalsteinn Brown on Thursday discussed the key findings stemming from new projections for the province amid the second wave of COVID-19, saying that some key indicators are “flattening in some regions,” but describing the situation as “fragile and precarious.” Brown added it’s “difficult to determine” if there is a “true turnaround” in COVID-19 cases.