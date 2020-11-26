Menu

Comments

Health

Coronavirus: Ontario to release updated COVID-19 projections after locking down Toronto, Peel

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Small businesses in Toronto, Peel Region struggle with lockdown' Coronavirus: Small businesses in Toronto, Peel Region struggle with lockdown
WATCH ABOVE: On the first day of the second lockdown in Toronto and Peel region, small businesses are lamenting their predicament: many are now required to close or see customers only at the door while larger stores may remain open. Sean O’Shea reports.

TORONTO – Ontario health officials are expected to release new COVID-19 projections today.

It will be the first time they have released such data since sending the province’s two biggest virus hot spots — Toronto and Peel Region — into lockdown earlier this week.

READ MORE: Ontario puts Toronto, Peel into lockdown; curbside retail, restaurants move to takeout only

Two weeks ago, the province unveiled modelling that showed Ontario could see as many as 6,500 new daily cases of COVID-19 by mid-December unless steps are taken to limit the spread of the virus.

It said the province would reach 2,500 new daily cases by that time if the growth rate was at three per cent, or 6,500 if the growth rate was at five per cent.

Read more: Ontario moves to cap delivery fees in COVID-19 hotspots where restaurants are takeout only

At the time, Dr. Adalsteinn Brown, one of the experts behind the projections, said a five per cent growth rate was “slightly optimistic.”

Premier Doug Ford announced he would lower thresholds for imposing stricter COVID-19 measures under the province’s colour-coded restrictions system the following day.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
