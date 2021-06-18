Menu

corona virus
June 18 2021 9:06am
01:46

Ontario announces expanded eligibility of 2nd COVID-19 vaccine doses

Ontario announced expanded eligibility of second COVID-19 vaccine doses Thursday with all adults able to receive their second shot by June 28. Kamil Karamali reports.

