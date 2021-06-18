COVID-19: Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph closing in on 75% vaccinated

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is closing in on having 75 per cent of all eligible residents partially vaccinated against COVID-19.

The health unit reported on Friday that 200,058 residents over the age of 12 have received their first shot, which equates to 74.2 per cent.

The goal is to get 75 per cent vaccinated with one dose by the end of June.

Just over 44,000 are considered fully vaccinated, having received two doses, which is 16.3 per cent of the eligible population.

On Wednesday, 4,791 individuals received their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while another 1,291 received their first dose.

Public health says 241,834 doses have been administered to date.

Just over 80 per cent of Guelph’s eligible residents have received one dose, while 68 per cent of Wellington County residents are partially vaccinated.

Anyone aged 12 and up can pre-register for a vaccination appointment on public health’s website.

Meanwhile, public health is reporting one new case of COVID-19 in Guelph Friday, as the city’s total case count climbed to 4,478.

Active cases fell by three from the previous day to 33, with another four recoveries being reported.

Total resolved cases have climbed to 4,407 and the city’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 41 after a fatal case was reported on June 7.

In Wellington County, two new cases are being reported, as its case count climbed to 1,646.

The number of active cases climbed by one from the previous day to nine, with one new recovery reported.

Total resolved cases increased to 1,597 and the county’s COVID-19 death toll of 40 remains unchanged after a fatal case was last reported on June 7.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph’s case rate climbed to 11.5 per 100,000, while its test positivity rate is below one per cent.

There are five people with COVID-19 in a hospital within the health unit, including two in intensive care as of Wednesday.

