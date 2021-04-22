Menu

corona virus
April 22 2021 11:29am
Ford apologizes for increasing police powers, closing playgrounds; says province moved ‘too quick’

Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Thursday apologized for restrictions his government implemented last weekend saying they moved “too quick.” Speaking from isolation at his home, Ford said they needed to “limit mobility,” but that they moved too quickly and that they corrected their mistake on the weekend. He added that he never directed police to pull people over and that was to be done under their own discretion.

