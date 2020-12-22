Coronavirus: Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he can’t leave Ottawa open when everything else is shutdown
Ontario Premier Doug Ford was asked Tuesday for his response to Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson’s comments regarding the provincewide shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I have to remind everyone in Ottawa, you’re in the orange-restrict level, you’re aren’t in yellow, you aren’t in green. And just imagine if I said ‘okay, let’s open up Ottawa, and forget everyone else,’ two-fold, people are going to flock to Ottawa.”