U.S. Capitol briefly shut down over ‘security threat’

Send this page to someone via email

A lockdown and evacuation order was issued at the U.S. Capitol on Monday morning as a result of a fire several blocks away from the historic building.

The U.S. Secret Service later tweeted that the incident is no longer believed to be a threat.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the U.S. Capitol complex was temporarily shutdown,” the Secret Service said.

Early reports suggest the fire might be at a homeless encampment, which has since been extinguished.

#DCsBravest responded to an outside fire in the 100 block of H St SE that has been extinguished. There were no injuries. This accounts for smoke that many have seen. — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) January 18, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Dark smoke began to drift over the building shortly after 10 a.m. Monday as a rehearsal for President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration was underway.

BREAKING: Smoke rising behind Capitol building. Inauguration rehearsal appears to be evacuating. Emergency announcement playing at Capitol grounds. pic.twitter.com/86J9S8CsMY — Jackson Proskow (@JProskowGlobal) January 18, 2021

An emergency alert followed shortly after, playing across Capitol grounds.

The alert said: “External security threat, no entry of exit is permitted. Stay away from exterior windows, doors. If outside, seek cover,” according to video and tweets by Global News reporters in Washington.

Tensions are high in Washington after thousands of Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, forcing lawmakers who were certifying Biden’s election victory into hiding in a harrowing assault on the heart of American democracy that left five dead.

Story continues below advertisement

About 25,000 National Guard troops have been deployed to the Capitol after intelligence sources suggest that Trump supports might come back, and could be armed.

Biden’s inauguration rehearsal was moved from Sunday to Monday due to security concerns, officials had said.

He is scheduled to be inaugurated on Jan. 20.

This is a breaking new story. More information to come.

— with files from the Associated Press