World

U.S. Capitol briefly shut down over ‘security threat’

By Rachael D'Amore Global News
Smoke billows near the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 18. Reports suggest a fire at a homeless encampment is to blame for the historic building imposing a lockdown order.
Smoke billows near the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 18. Reports suggest a fire at a homeless encampment is to blame for the historic building imposing a lockdown order. (Twitter/@JProskowGlobal)

A lockdown and evacuation order was issued at the U.S. Capitol on Monday morning as a result of a fire several blocks away from the historic building.

The U.S. Secret Service later tweeted that the incident is no longer believed to be a threat.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the U.S. Capitol complex was temporarily shutdown,” the Secret Service said.

Early reports suggest the fire might be at a homeless encampment, which has since been extinguished.

Dark smoke began to drift over the building shortly after 10 a.m. Monday as a rehearsal for President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration was underway.

An emergency alert followed shortly after, playing across Capitol grounds.

The alert said: “External security threat, no entry of exit is permitted. Stay away from exterior windows, doors. If outside, seek cover,” according to video and tweets by Global News reporters in Washington.

Tensions are high in Washington after thousands of Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, forcing lawmakers who were certifying Biden’s election victory into hiding in a harrowing assault on the heart of American democracy that left five dead.

Read more: Pro-Trump protesters, some armed, gather outside statehouses ahead of Biden inauguration

About 25,000 National Guard troops have been deployed to the Capitol after intelligence sources suggest that Trump supports might come back, and could be armed.

Biden’s inauguration rehearsal was moved from Sunday to Monday due to security concerns, officials had said.

He is scheduled to be inaugurated on Jan. 20.

This is a breaking new story. More information to come. 

— with files from the Associated Press

