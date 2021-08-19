Ontario MPP waits to hear if he’ll be dropped from PC caucus after refusing to get COVID-19 vaccine

Rick Nicholls, the MPP for the southwestern Ontario riding of Chatham-Kent-Leamington, addressed the media on Thursday saying he is waiting to see if he’ll be removed from the Progressive Conservative Party caucus after refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine, adding that he chooses “to exercise this autonomy over my own body.” On Wednesday The Canadian Press reported government whip Lorne Coe issued a letter to two MPPs that said “every member of the Progressive Conservative team” must get vaccinated unless medically unable to do so.