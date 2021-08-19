Ontario MPP waits to hear if he’ll be dropped from PC caucus after refusing to get COVID-19 vaccine

Send this page to someone via email

An Ontario MPP says he is waiting to see if he’ll be removed from the Progressive Conservative Party caucus after refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Rick Nicholls, the MPP for the southwestern Ontario riding of Chatham-Kent—Leamington, addressed reporters briefly during a news conference at Queen’s Park Thursday afternoon.

“I choose to exercise this autonomy over my own body,” he said, noting he made the decision not to get vaccinated after consulting with his long-time wife.

Nicholls described how members of his family lost their livelihoods during the pandemic and how the pandemic took a mental health toll. He said he expressed those views privately.

The news conference came a day after The Canadian Press reported government whip Lorne Coe issued a letter to two MPPs that “every member of the Progressive Conservative team” must get vaccinated unless medically unable to do so further to a caucus meeting, noting proof would be needed either way.

Story continues below advertisement

He said elected caucus members have a “responsibility to show leadership” and ensure eligible Ontario residents get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Those members were given a deadline of 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Nicholls, who spoke at 4 p.m., said he was still a member of the PC caucus and would be until he was “told otherwise.”

2:51 Doug Ford says PC caucus members must get vaccinated or get kicked out Doug Ford says PC caucus members must get vaccinated or get kicked out

He also said he received a call from a campaign manager with the Ontario PC Party three days ago and was told “in a demeaning tone” about the policy for vaccinations.

“Under no circumstances will I, nor should any other Ontarian, be forced or coerced to do something against their will,” Nicholls said. “To do so is an affront to the democratic principles of this magnificent institution.”

Story continues below advertisement

Global News contacted Premier Doug Ford’s office on Thursday to ask about the issue, but a response wasn’t received by the time of publication.

Nicholls, a three-term MPP who was first elected as a Progressive Conservative in 2011, currently serves as deputy speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Ontario.

The directive from the government whip’s office came after Ford refused to mandate vaccinations for frontline health and education workers despite mounting calls to do so.

Ford — who has personally been fully vaccinated and has repeatedly urged residents to get their shots — has said he believes individuals have a constitutional right not to take the vaccine.

On Tuesday the provincial government announced it would require employers in several high-risk sectors, including hospitals and publicly funded schools, to introduce strict COVID-19 vaccination policies.

People in those jobs will need to provide proof of vaccination, a medical exemption or take an education session about COVID-19 vaccination. Those who remain unvaccinated will be subject to regular testing before coming to work.

Currently there are 71 PC MPPs, 40 NDP MPPs, seven Liberal MPPs, four independents, one Green Party MPP, one New Blue Party MPP and there is one vacant riding.

Story continues below advertisement

This is a developing story that will be updated throughout the afternoon.

— With files from The Canadian Press