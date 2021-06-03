Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada
June 3 2021 4:18pm
01:42

COVID-19: Ontario reports 870 new cases

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams reported 870 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, marking the fourth day in a row it’s below 1,000 again.

Advertisement

Video Home