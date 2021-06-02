" June 2 2021 8:32am 02:51 Ontario stay-at-home order to expire midnight Wednesday On Wednesday, a province-wide stay-at-home order is set to end in Ontario. Erica Vella has details on what it means. Ontario step closer to reopening plan as COVID-19 stay-at-home order set to end <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7913901/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7913901/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?