Health

Another 4,400 COVID-19 vaccinations given in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted June 2, 2021 3:11 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario stay-at-home order to expire midnight Wednesday' Ontario stay-at-home order to expire midnight Wednesday
WATCH: On Wednesday, a province-wide stay-at-home order is set to end in Ontario.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says another 4,458 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the region in the last day.

As of Wednesday morning, 165,989 residents over the age of 12 have received at least one dose or 61.5 per cent of the eligible population.

Read more: Ontario schools to remain closed to in-person learning until September

Just in Guelph, 65.6 per cent of the population have been vaccinated, while it’s 57.2 per cent in Wellington County.

WDG Public Health has set a goal of vaccinating 75 per cent of the eligible population in the entire region with one dose by the end of June.

More than 12,800 people in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone aged 12 and up can pre-register for a vaccination appointment on public health’s website.

Click to play video: 'Ontario’s 3-step reopening plan threatens future of movie and drive-in theatres' Ontario’s 3-step reopening plan threatens future of movie and drive-in theatres
Ontario’s 3-step reopening plan threatens future of movie and drive-in theatres

Meanwhile, public health is reporting 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, raising the city’s case count to 4,407.

Trending Stories

Active cases remained unchanged at 81 with another 14 new recoveries being reported.

Total resolved cases have climbed to 4,286 while the city’s COVID-19 death toll of 40 remains the same. The most recent fatal case was reported on Tuesday.

Wellington County is reporting four new cases of COVID-19, raising its total case count to 1,619.

The number of active cases in the county fell to 30, with another seven people recovering from the virus. Resolved cases have climbed to 1,551.

Story continues below advertisement

The county’s death toll of 38 remains unchanged, with the latest fatal case being reported on May 28.

Read more: Canada boosts COVAX pledge to $440M, but no word on sharing of excess vaccines

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph’s case rate climbed to 37.5 per 100,000, while its test positivity rate is at 4.2 per cent.

There are 14 people with COVID-19 in a hospital within the health unit, including six in intensive care as of Monday.

