Another 4,400 COVID-19 vaccinations given in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says another 4,458 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the region in the last day.

As of Wednesday morning, 165,989 residents over the age of 12 have received at least one dose or 61.5 per cent of the eligible population.

Just in Guelph, 65.6 per cent of the population have been vaccinated, while it’s 57.2 per cent in Wellington County.

WDG Public Health has set a goal of vaccinating 75 per cent of the eligible population in the entire region with one dose by the end of June.

More than 12,800 people in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Anyone aged 12 and up can pre-register for a vaccination appointment on public health’s website.

Meanwhile, public health is reporting 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, raising the city’s case count to 4,407.

Active cases remained unchanged at 81 with another 14 new recoveries being reported.

Total resolved cases have climbed to 4,286 while the city’s COVID-19 death toll of 40 remains the same. The most recent fatal case was reported on Tuesday.

Wellington County is reporting four new cases of COVID-19, raising its total case count to 1,619.

The number of active cases in the county fell to 30, with another seven people recovering from the virus. Resolved cases have climbed to 1,551.

The county’s death toll of 38 remains unchanged, with the latest fatal case being reported on May 28.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph’s case rate climbed to 37.5 per 100,000, while its test positivity rate is at 4.2 per cent.

There are 14 people with COVID-19 in a hospital within the health unit, including six in intensive care as of Monday.

