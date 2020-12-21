Coronavirus: Ontario Premier Ford says school closures over winter break will be extended

Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Monday announced a provincewide shutdown to stem the tide of rising COVID-19 cases in the province, which will include extending the winter break for schools. Ford said schools are not part of the problem, but out of an abundance of caution, students from kindergarten to grade eight will return in-class on Jan. 11, while high school students will resume classes with remote learning on Jan. 11, returning to in-class instruction on Jan. 25.