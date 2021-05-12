Ontario reports more than 2,300 new COVID-19 cases, 32 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 2,320 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The provincial total now stands at 499,412.

Wednesday’s case count is higher than Tuesday’s which saw 2,073 new infections. On Monday, 2,716 new cases were recorded and 3,216 on Sunday.

According to Wednesday’s report, 712 cases were recorded in Toronto, 452 in Peel Region, 157 in York Region, 139 in Durham Region, 113 in Hamilton and 105 in Ottawa.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 100 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 8,374 as 32 more deaths were recorded.

Meanwhile, 461,076 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is about 92 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 3,477 from the previous day.

There were more resolved cases than new cases on Wednesday.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 29,962 — down from the previous day when it was at 31,151, and is down from May 5 when it was at 34,976. At the peak of the second wave coronavirus surge in January, active cases hit just above 30,000. In the third wave in April, active cases topped 43,000.

The government said 45,681 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 28,174 tests awaiting results. A total of 14,603,406 tests have been completed since the start of the pandemic.

Test positivity for Wednesday was 6.4 per cent. That figure is down from Tuesday’s at 8.5 per cent, and is down from last week when it was 6.6 per cent.

Ontario reported 1,673 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 (down by 109 from the previous day) with 776 patients in intensive care units (down by 26) and 559 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by 9). People in ICUs have steadily been on the decline since the beginning of May.

As of 8 p.m. on Tuesday, nearly 6.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. That marks an increase of 140,785 vaccines in the last day. There are 402,258 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

— More to come.

