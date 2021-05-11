Ontario government providing last-minute update on use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government is set to hold a last-minute news conference on the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in the province.

The exact nature of the announcement wasn’t clear, but at around 3:30 p.m. EST on Tuesday the provincial government issued a statement to say the province’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. David Williams, and other officials were going to provide an update “on the status of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Ontario” at 4 p.m.

The development came on the same day the Alberta government announced it was going to stop providing first doses of the vaccine.

Alberta Health spokesperson Tom McMillan said since there are no known future shipments of AstraZeneca at this time, a determination was made to utilize the remaining supply as second doses.

This is a developing story that will be updated throughout the afternoon.

— With files from Melissa Gilligan