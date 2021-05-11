Menu

Health

Ontario government providing last-minute update on use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted May 11, 2021 3:54 pm
Click to play video: ''
WATCH LIVE: The Ontario government is set to provide an update on the COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine in the province.

The Ontario government is set to hold a last-minute news conference on the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in the province.

The exact nature of the announcement wasn’t clear, but at around 3:30 p.m. EST on Tuesday the provincial government issued a statement to say the province’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. David Williams, and other officials were going to provide an update “on the status of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Ontario” at 4 p.m.

Trending Stories

The development came on the same day the Alberta government announced it was going to stop providing first doses of the vaccine.

Read more: Alberta stops giving first doses of AstraZeneca vaccine due to supply issues

Alberta Health spokesperson Tom McMillan said since there are no known future shipments of AstraZeneca at this time, a determination was made to utilize the remaining supply as second doses.

Story continues below advertisement

This is a developing story that will be updated throughout the afternoon.

— With files from Melissa Gilligan

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
