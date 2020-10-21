Coronavirus: 1 death, 9 cases in London-Middlesex; health unit readies new ‘public health measures’

Send this page to someone via email

One person has died, nine have tested positive for the coronavirus, and six more people have recovered, officials with the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported on Wednesday.

The region’s total case count stands at 1,060, of which 934 people have now recovered and 59 have died. There are at least 67 known active cases of the virus in London and Middlesex.

Health officials said the death involved a 71-year-old man who was not associated with a long-term care or retirement home. No other details have been released.

It’s the second COVID-19-related death to be reported in the region in less than a week, after health officials announced Thursday that a 91-year-old long-term care home resident had died of the virus.

Prior to that, no deaths had been recorded in London and Middlesex since June 12.

Of the nine new cases reported Wednesday, all are from London, Ont., health unit figures show. One is aged 19 or younger, three are in their 20s, three are in their 30s, and two are in their 50s.

Three cases have their exposure source listed as being a contact of a confirmed, while one contracted the virus through travel. Three others have no known link, while two are pending or undetermined.

The region’s non-ICU hospital tally rose by one compared to Tuesday. It’s unclear if it involves any of the nine new cases. A total of 125 people have been hospitalized during the pandemic, including 33 in intensive care.

It’s not clear how many people are currently in hospital. St. Joseph’s Health Care London reported no COVID-19 patients in its care Wednesday, while London Health Sciences Centre says it will issue a tally when the number of inpatients with COVID-19 rises above five.

Health officials reported six cases and eight recoveries on Tuesday, 11 cases and 12 recoveries on Monday, and four cases and seven recoveries on Sunday.

The region is continuing to sees with an uptick in cases as health officials grapple with a second wave of the virus.

At least 180 cases have been reported in the region since the start of October, and 328 since the start of September.

The reported over the last week or two have involved more people from various age groups in contrast to the spike seen through September involving people under 30.

Wednesday’s update comes as the health unit says it will announce “additional public health measures” to reduce the spread of the virus that will impact “specific settings in London and Middlesex County.”

“The announcement comes following the assessment of local data and the patterns of COVID-19 transmission in Middlesex-London and other jurisdictions in Ontario,” the health unit said in a brief media release.

The additional measures will be announced at 2 p.m. Wednesday during a virtual media briefing involving Dr. Chris Mackie, the region’s medical officer of health, London Mayor Ed Holder, Middlesex County Warden Cathy Burghardt-Jesson, and Jesse Kancir, a medical resident at the health unit.

980 CFPL will carry the briefing live on-air and online.

No new cases were reported Tuesday involving local elementary or secondary schools, according to the health unit.

At least nine cases have been reported in schools in London and Middlesex since Sept. 21 when the region’s first school-linked case was reported at H.B. Beal Secondary School involving a student.

Cases have also been reported at Sir Frederick Banting Secondary School involving a student on Oct. 17, and at Northdale Central Public School in Dorchester, also involving a student, on Oct. 13.

Cases have also been reported at Mary Wright Public School in Strathroy on Oct. 12 and at Sir Arthur Currie Public School in London.

Sir Arthur Currie has actually seen two cases, one involving a staff member on Oct. 9, and another involving a student on Oct. 12. The second case prompted an outbreak declaration which remains active.

Cases, all since resolved, have also been reported at École élémentaire La Pommeraie on Oct. 5 and Oct. 8, both involving staff members, and at Saunders Secondary School on Oct. 7 involving a student.

In post-secondary settings, an outbreak at London Hall remained active as of Tuesday.

The outbreak, declared Oct. 11 at the Western University residence building, came after four students tested positive. One additional student also later tested positive.

It’s unclear how many students at Western have tested positive for the virus. The last updated tally issued by health officials, 70, came about two weeks ago.

At least 75 at the school have tested positive, including the outbreak cases.

No change was reported to the total number of institutional outbreaks at long-term care homes, retirement homes, or hospitals in the city.

All nine outbreaks that were active on Tuesday remained active on Wednesday.

The outbreaks are located at:

Oakcrossing Retirement Living (first, third and fourth floors)

Westmount Gardens (Lily)

Chartwell London (facility)

Chelsey Park Long-Term Care (fourth floor)

Henley Place LTC Residence (Harris)

Craigwiel Gardens (facility)

McGarrell Place (Ivey Lane, Harris House, Windermere Way)

Extendicare (facility)

Peoplecare Oak Crossing (Juniper, Norway Spruce)

According to the health unit, at least 43 institutional outbreaks have been declared since the pandemic began in March, with 37 occurring at seniors’ facilities.

At least 15 of them have been declared just since mid-September.

Overall, the outbreaks are linked to a combined 38 deaths, as well as 218 cases involving 110 residents and 108 staff members.

The region’s seven-day average for new cases stood at 7.28 on Wednesday. Looking back to Oct. 7, the 14-day average is 9.5. The region’s incident rate stands at 208.9 per 100,000 people, while Ontario’s is 443.3.

At least 972 cases have been reported in London, while 31 have been in Strathroy-Caradoc.

Elsewhere, Thames Centre’s case count stands at 21, while Middlesex Centre’s is 20, North Middlesex is at eight, Lucan Biddulph seven and Southwest Middlesex one.

People in their 20s remain the largest group of cases by age, making up 24 per cent of all cases with 259.

People in their 30s and 50s each account for 13 per cent of cases with 143and 141 cases, respectively, while those aged 19 and under account for 131 cases, or 12 per cent.

At least 196 cases involve health-care workers, the health unit says.

It’s not clear how many staff cases have been reported involving London Health Sciences Centre, but at least four staff cases have been reported at St. Joseph’s Health Care London since the start of September, the organization says.

Previously, St. Joseph’s had reported a total of 19 staff cases, meaning there have been at least 24 staff cases since the pandemic began.

Ontario

Provincially, Ontario reported 790 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and nine new deaths.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 321 of the new cases are in Toronto, 157 are in Peel Region, 76 are in York Region and 57 are in Ottawa.

The province says it has conducted 32,646 tests since the last daily report, with another 29,332 being processed.

In total, 260 people are hospitalized in Ontario due to COVID-19, including 71 in intensive care.

The province is also reporting 144 new COVID-19 cases related to schools, including at least 66 among students.

Those bring the number of schools with a reported case to 518 out of Ontario’s 4,828 publicly funded schools.

— This story will be updated with figures from neighbouring health units.

— With files from The Canadian Press

