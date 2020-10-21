New restrictions issued for gyms, restaurants, salons in London and Middlesex County

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has announced new public health measures for gyms, restaurants and salons in the region as part of its ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new measures are issued directly from London and Middlesex County’s medical officer of health Dr. Chris Mackie, who has the power to do so under Section 22 of Ontario’s Health Protection and Promotion Act.

The new measures are effective 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

The first of targeted restrictions is aimed at those who operate indoor sports and recreational fitness activities, including gyms, health clubs, community centres, multi-purpose facilities, arenas, exercise studios, yoga, dance studios and other fitness facilities.

Under the new measures, operators are ordered to take the following actions:

The total number of people permitted to be in a class, organized program, or organized activity at the facility cannot exceed 10 people, including staff. Each class, organized program, or organized activity must take place in a separate room or, if occurring on an indoor soccer field or ice pad, separated by a minimum distance of nine metres. Final capacity is determined by the ability to maintain three metres of physical distance between each person.

The instructor of any class, organized program or organized activity must wear a face covering or provide instruction virtually. Instructors should also wear microphones to reduce the need for shouting; participants singing along to the music or shouting back at the instructor should be discouraged.

Any person who enters or uses the facility must maintain a physical distance of at least 2 m from any other person who is using the facility. The exception to this is any class, organized program, or organized activity in which three metres of physical distance must be maintained.

The operator must ensure that the building heating, venting and air conditioning (HVAC) system are well maintained in line with the Guidance for facilities for sports and recreational fitness activities during COVID-19.

Any steam rooms, saunas, whirlpools, or bathhouses must be closed.

The next set of restrictions is aimed at personal care settings. This includes hair salons, nail salons, aesthetician services, tanning salons, spas and tattoo studios.

These restrictions include the following actions:

No personal care services that require the removal of a mask or face covering may be provided.

Persons who provide personal care services in the business must wear appropriate personal protective equipment, including but not limited to a mask or face covering. Employees or service providers who cannot wear a face covering are not permitted to have direct contact with clients.

Any locker rooms, change rooms, and showers must be closed, except to the extent they provide access to equipment storage, a washroom, or a portion of the business that is used to provide first aid.

Any steam rooms, saunas, whirlpools, or bathhouses must be closed.

Any baths, hot tubs, floating pools, or sensory deprivation pods must be closed, unless they are used for a therapeutic purpose prescribed by, or administered by, a regulated health professional.

Oxygen bars must be closed.

The last set of restrictions are aimed at food or drink establishments and banquet halls. This includes restaurants, bars, food trucks and concession stands.

Under the new restrictions, the following actions have been ordered:

Ensure that no more than six people are seated at each table in an indoor or outdoor area.

Ensure that patrons are seated at all times except: while entering the area and while moving to their table, while placing or picking up an order, while paying for an order, while exiting the area, while going to or returning from a washroom, while lining up to do anything described in the preceding five points, where necessary for the purposes of health and safety.

Ensure that patrons seated at different tables are separated by: a distance of at least 2 m, or plexiglass or some other impermeable barrier.

Record the name and contact information of every patron that enters an indoor or outdoor dining area in the establishment, other than patrons who temporarily enter the area to place, pick up or pay for a takeout order. maintain the records for a period of at least one month, and only disclose the records to a medical officer of health or an inspector under the Health Protection and Promotion Act on request for a purpose specified in Section 2 of that Act or as otherwise required by law.



While the measures provide some new restrictions for local businesses, many of them are already found in rules for regions currently in Stage 3 of Ontario’s reopening plan.

Nearly all of the province’s regions, including London and Middlesex County, are currently in Stage 3. The only exceptions are Toronto, Ottawa, Peel Region and York Region, which were moved to a modified version of Stage 2 earlier this month.