Coronavirus case confirmed at Sir Frederick Banting Secondary School in London, Ont.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has identified a positive case of COVID-19 at Sir Frederick Banting Secondary School in London, Ont.
The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) says the school will remain open and school buses will operate.
They say staff, parents and guardians of all Banting students have been notified.
“Students and staff who are at risk will be contacted by MLHU and will be asked to remain in self-isolation for a period of 14 days,” said education director Mark Fisher.
The health unit says its working to track down close contacts.
The health unit says it will not be providing any details about the case for privacy reasons, including whether the individual is a student or staff member.
Confirmed active cases within TVDSB is tracked online.
