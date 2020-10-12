Coronavirus outbreak declared at Sir Arthur Currie Public School after 2nd positive case

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has declared a novel coronavirus outbreak after a second member of Sir Arthur Currie Public School in London tested positive for COVID-19.

The health unit says it believes the two cases are associated with each other.

The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) said in a statement that Sir Arthur Currie will remain open and school buses will continue to operate.

“Only those classrooms identified as having close contact with the cases will be required to isolate at home and will continue their learning at home,” the statement read.

Dr. Chris Mackie, the medical officer of health at the MLHU added that “This is not an indication of widespread illness at the school. All contacts of the cases have been notified directly.”

The TVDSB confirmed on Friday, Oct. 9 that someone at Sir Arthur Currie Public School had tested positive for COVID-19.

The MLHU said investigators determined that the case was at school during the time they were infectious.

The latest COVID-19 case at Sir Arthur Currie is the eighth school-involved case to be reported in the immediate London area since the start of September, and the sixth to be reported within London itself.

— With files from 980 CFPL’s Sawyer Bogdan

