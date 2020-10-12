Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Education

Coronavirus outbreak declared at Sir Arthur Currie Public School after 2nd positive case

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted October 12, 2020 2:29 pm
Sir Arthur Currie P.S. / Facebook

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has declared a novel coronavirus outbreak after a second member of Sir Arthur Currie Public School in London tested positive for COVID-19.

The health unit says it believes the two cases are associated with each other.

The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) said in a statement that Sir Arthur Currie will remain open and school buses will continue to operate.

“Only those classrooms identified as having close contact with the cases will be required to isolate at home and will continue their learning at home,” the statement read.

Read more: Coronavirus: TVDSB reports COVID-19 case at Sir Arthur Currie Public School

Dr. Chris Mackie, the medical officer of health at the MLHU added that “This is not an indication of widespread illness at the school. All contacts of the cases have been notified directly.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The TVDSB confirmed on Friday, Oct. 9 that someone at Sir Arthur Currie Public School had tested positive for COVID-19.

The MLHU said investigators determined that the case was at school during the time they were infectious.

The latest COVID-19 case at Sir Arthur Currie is the eighth school-involved case to be reported in the immediate London area since the start of September, and the sixth to be reported within London itself.

— With files from 980 CFPL’s Sawyer Bogdan

Click to play video 'Tsuut’ina Nation closes schools, offices following COVID-19 exposure' Tsuut’ina Nation closes schools, offices following COVID-19 exposure
Tsuut’ina Nation closes schools, offices following COVID-19 exposure
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19LondonOutbreakThames Valley District School BoardTVDSBcoronavirus schoolCOVID-19 SchoolSir Arthur Currie public schoolSir Arthur CurrieOutbreak schoolSir Arthur Currie Public School COVID-19 outbreak
Flyers
More weekly flyers