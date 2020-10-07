Coronavirus: TVDSB confirms COVID-19 case at Saunders Secondary School

Send this page to someone via email

Someone at Saunders Secondary School has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Thames Valley District School Board confirmed on Wednesday that someone in the school is positive for COVID-19.

“Thames Valley is following all of the health and safety protocols recommended by public health and the Ministry of Education,” said Thames Valley education director Mark Fisher.

“Saunders Secondary School remains a safe place to attend school.”

The board said the school will remain open and school buses will operate.

At this time, only students and staff who are at risk will be contacted by the Middlesex-London Health Unit and will be asked to remain in self-isolation for 14 days.

This is the third person within the board to test positive for the virus. One of the other two cases involved a student at Mitchell Hepburn Public School in St. Thomas and the other case was at H.B. Beal Secondary School.