Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: TVDSB confirms COVID-19 case at Saunders Secondary School

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted October 7, 2020 9:08 am
The Thames Valley District School Board Education Centre on Dundas Street.
The Thames Valley District School Board Education Centre on Dundas Street. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

Someone at Saunders Secondary School has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Thames Valley District School Board confirmed on Wednesday that someone in the school is positive for COVID-19.

“Thames Valley is following all of the health and safety protocols recommended by public health and the Ministry of Education,” said Thames Valley education director Mark Fisher.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Saunders Secondary School remains a safe place to attend school.”

Trending Stories

Read more: Coronavirus — Concerns raised after case reported at H.B. Beal Secondary School

The board said the school will remain open and school buses will operate.

At this time, only students and staff who are at risk will be contacted by the Middlesex-London Health Unit and will be asked to remain in self-isolation for 14 days.

Story continues below advertisement

This is the third person within the board to test positive for the virus. One of the other two cases involved a student at Mitchell Hepburn Public School in St. Thomas and the other case was at H.B. Beal Secondary School.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19covid-19 casesThames Valley District School BoardTVDSBCoronavirus Casecoronavirus in LondonCoronavirus Saunders Secondary SchoolSauders Secondary School
Flyers
More weekly flyers