Thames Valley public board confirms COVID-19 case tied to St. Thomas school

Send this page to someone via email

The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) announced Tuesday afternoon that Southwestern Public Health has confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 at Mitchell Hepburn Public School in St. Thomas.

In a statement, the board says it immediately notified staff as well as parents and guardians of all students at the school.

SWPH says “the source of infection is known” and “the virus was not contracted at the school.” It also said it will not be releasing whether the case involves a student or an employee.

The board says the school will continue to operate as normal, as will buses.

“Thames Valley is following all of the health and safety protocols recommended by public health and the Ministry of Education,” said director of education Mark Fisher.

Story continues below advertisement

“Mitchell Hepburn remains a safe place to attend school.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The board says only students and staff who are at risk will be contacted by public health and asked to self-isolate for 14 days. The TVDSB adds that “if you have not been contacted by the SWPH, your child is not considered to be at risk.”

Schools with confirmed cases will also be listed on the board’s website.

It’s the second case tied to the TVDSB and the second school in St. Thomas to issue a notice over a potential COVID-19 case.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit confirmed a case at H.B. Beal Secondary School in London, another TVDSB school, on Sept. 21.

In St. Thomas, in addition to the confirmed case at Mitchell Hepburn, SWPH reported a probable case tied to St. Thomas Community Christian School, a private school, on Friday.

More back-to-school health and safety information can be found on the SWPH’s website or through its information line at 1-800-922-0096 ext. 9.

2:06 Dr. Bonnie Henry on some high school students gathering and mixing cohorts Dr. Bonnie Henry on some high school students gathering and mixing cohorts