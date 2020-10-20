Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Ontario government extends COVID-19 pandemic orders until Nov. 21

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Click to play video 'A different Halloween: Ontarians talk about their plans after the province’s recommendations to not trick-or-treat hotspot regions' A different Halloween: Ontarians talk about their plans after the province’s recommendations to not trick-or-treat hotspot regions
WATCH ABOVE: After the recommendations from the province asking Ontarians to avoid door-to-door trick-or-treating in COVID-19 hotspots, parents talk about their plans to keep children entertained for Halloween. Miranda Anthistle has the story.

The Ontario government says under the “Reopening Ontario Act (ROA)” it is extending current orders until Nov. 21 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The government said the extensions give it the ability to have the necessary tools to contain the spread of the virus and to ensure measures remain in place to protect the population.

“With the cold and flu season upon us and the continuing high number of COVID-19 cases in certain parts of the province, it’s critical we continue to take the necessary steps to protect the health and safety of Ontarians,” Solicitor General Sylvia Jones said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We have renewed the majority of orders to ensure we have the tools in place to address any urgent public health situations and support the continued delivery of critical services.”

Read more: Ontario allows dance studios in COVID-19 hot spots to reopen

Story continues below advertisement

The province said it is also amending emergency orders for regions under a modified Stage 2 of the reopening plan, which applies to Toronto, Ottawa, York Region and Peel Region, to include clarification on classes for the purpose of “teaching or training amateur or professional dancers in dance techniques are permitted to operate provided specified conditions are met.”

“This change to the regulation recognizes that dance styles such as ballet, hip hop, and ballroom, can still be taught and practised safely when certain public health measures are followed, similar to other permitted activities, such as cheerleading and gymnastics,” the government said in the statement.

“Dance classes that do not meet the specified criteria (e. g. a Zumba class) would not be permitted.”

The province said all orders in effect under the ROA have been extended by 30 days with the following exceptions:

The state of emergency for Ontario, which was declared on March 16, was terminated on July 24 when the ROA came into effect. Under the ROA, orders can be extended for up to 30 days.

Story continues below advertisement

A full list of orders under the ROA that have been extended can be found online on the government’s website.

