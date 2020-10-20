Coronavirus: 1 case at Argyle Walmart, 2 at separate London, Ont., Loblaws since last week

Send this page to someone via email

Three cases of COVID-19 have been reported at a Walmart and two separate Loblaws locations in London, Ont., since last week.

The case at Walmart was reported in an employee at the Walmart London Argyle Supercentre on 330 Clarke Rd. E.

In an email sent to Global News, Walmart said the employee recently tested positive for coronavirus and last worked Oct. 16.

“We’re keeping the associate in our thoughts and wish them a speedy recovery,” said the email.

“Out of an abundance of caution, associates identified as being in close prolonged contact have been directed to self-isolate. We conducted a deep cleaning. We are in contact with local public health.”

The two cases involving separate Loblaws were posted to the company’s website on Oct. 16 and Oct. 20.

The case from Oct. 16 involves an employee from the Loblaws on 1740 Richmond St. N. and the case from Oct. 20 involves an employee from the store on 3040 Wonderland Rd. S.

While the website lists both employees as having tested positive on a presumptive test for COVID-19, an email to Global News from Loblaw Public Relations confirmed the two employees indeed tested positive for the virus.

The infected employee from 1740 Richmond St. N. last worked Oct. 11 and the infected employee from 3040 Wonderland Rd. S. last worked Oct. 17.

“We have been working with the local public health team and have taken a number of steps to minimize risk at each location… Both stores are also arranged for additional cleaning,” said the email from Loblaw.

“Team members who worked closely with both individuals are now at home in self-isolation, monitoring for any symptoms.”

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) did not comment on the cases, but did send a statement to Global News in response to questions on the matter.

“Due to the need to maintain confidentiality and avoid potentially identifying individuals, the Middlesex-London Health Unit does not disclose details about individuals who test positive for COVID-19,” said the MLHU.

“This includes their place of employment, unless there is a public health-related reason to do so, including notifying members of the public of a potential exposure risk.”

