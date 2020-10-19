Menu

Comments

Health

Door-to-door trick-or-treating not recommended for regions in modified Stage 2: Ontario health officials

By Jessica Patton Global News
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: York Region re-enters stage 2 on Monday' Coronavirus: York Region re-enters stage 2 on Monday
WATCH ABOVE: Gyms, indoor dining and movie theatres will close for at least 28 days as York Region re-enters stage two of Ontario’s reopening plan. As Morganne Campbell reports, less populated communities in the region are trying to grapple with the closures which are expected to hurt the bottom lines of small businesses.

Ontario health officials are recommending that children do not trick-or-treat door-to-door this Halloween for the regions currently in the modified Stage 2 as the coronavirus second wave remains in full swing.

As of Monday, Toronto, Ottawa, Peel and York regions are all in a modified Stage 2 due to high volumes of COVID-19 cases.

Read more: Ontario reports 704 new coronavirus cases, majority in Toronto, Ottawa, Peel and York regions

Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, made the recommendation on Monday while also providing safer alternatives families can choose to do instead.

Families are urged to have their children participate in virtual Halloween parties, a candy hunt in their own households, carve pumpkins, have a movie night and/or decorate their front lawns.

Williams also said families should check with their local public health units to see their recommendations.

Read more: Stricter measures in effect in York Region amid rising coronavirus case numbers

For those living outside of the modified regions, those going trick-or-treating are asked to:

  • Only go out with people living in their homes and stay outside.
  • Trick-or-treaters should wear face coverings, and those handing out candy should also wear face masks. (Costume masks do not count and should also not be worn over a face mask because that could make breathing difficult)
  • maintain physical distancing
  • do not congregate or linger in doorways
  • wash your hands often and use hand sanitizer
  • hand out candy with tongs or something similar — do not leave bowls of candy out.

As of Monday, Ontario reported 704 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 65,075.

