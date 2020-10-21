Quebec records 1,072 new cases, 19 more deaths linked to coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 1,072 new cases and 19 additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 on Wednesday as the second wave continues.

Two of those deaths occurred in the last 24 hours while 17 of them have been added to the province’s novel coronavirus death toll retroactively.

The caseload now stands at 96,288 and the health crisis has killed 6,074 people to date in the province, which is the hardest hit by the pandemic. So far, more than 80,000 recoveries have been recorded.

The number of hospitalizations remained unchanged as of Wednesday at 565.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Of those patients, 94 are in intensive care. That’s a decrease of six from the previous day.

Story continues below advertisement

Health authorities say the most recent data shows 21,902 tests were given Monday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,861,156 tests have been conducted in Quebec.

In Montreal, public health officials are expected to provide an update on the virus’s progression Tuesday afternoon. The city has been the epicentre of the COVID-19 outbreak in Canada.

2:12 Coronavirus: Quebec Dance studios feel left in the dust by Quebec government Coronavirus: Quebec Dance studios feel left in the dust by Quebec government