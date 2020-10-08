Coronavirus: 2nd staff case reported at London’s La Pommeraie Elementary School

Send this page to someone via email

For the second time this week, a member of École élémentaire La Pommeraie, a French-language elementary school in southwest London, has tested positive for the coronavirus, officials with the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported Thursday.

While health officials wouldn’t say whether the case involved a staff member or student, Conseil scolaire Viamonde, the public French-language secular school board, reported on its website that the person who tested positive was a staff member at the school, as was the case earlier this week.

The health unit says it was notified late Wednesday night about the latest positive diagnosis and says it’s since been determined that the individual was at the school while they were infectious. It’s not clear if the staff member was symptomatic at the time.

Health officials say parents, guardians and staff of the school were notified of the case shortly after the health unit learned of it.

“Initial close contacts were notified of the situation by letter and will receive further follow-up by phone from MLHU case investigators today,” the health unit said in a statement.

“These close contacts have also been advised to stay home from school and to quarantine.”

The first staff case at the school was confirmed Monday night, a school board spokesperson told 980 CFPL earlier this week. It was first reported on Tuesday.

In a statement, Dr. Chris Mackie, the region’s medical officer of health, said a link between the two cases had not yet been established.

“Given that it has been almost two weeks since this new case would have been infectious, it is encouraging that we have not had more reports of symptoms in members of the school community,” Mackie’s statement read.

“We will be able to make a more complete determination as the investigation develops.”

The health unit says it won’t be releasing further information about the case, citing privacy concerns.

The case is the sixth school-involved case to be reported in the immediate London area since the start of September, and the fourth to be reported within London itself.

Most recently, a case was reported at Saunders Secondary School on Wednesday involving a student who attended class while infectious, according to local health officials.

Prior to that was the first staff case at École élémentaire La Pommeraie.

Elsewhere, a case was reported involving a student at Mitchell Hepburn Public School in St. Thomas on Sept. 29, while a separate probable case was reported at St. Thomas Community Christian School, a private school in that city, on Sept. 25.

It was not clear whether the private school case involved a student or staff member. An SWPH spokesperson said this week that the case had since been deemed resolved and that students had returned to school.

The region’s first school-linked case, involving a student at H.B. Beal Secondary School, was reported on Sept. 21 and has since been deemed resolved.