Coronavirus case confirmed at Mary Wright Public School in Strathroy, Ont., health unit says

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has confirmed a case of the novel coronavirus at Mary Wright Public School in Strathroy, Ont.

In a statement, the health unit says the case was at school during the time they were infectious.

The health unit adds that it’s following up with close contacts and advising them to stay home and quarantine.

The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) said the school will remain open and school buses will continue to operate.

“If you are not contacted by the health unit, your child is not considered to be at risk,” said TVDSB education director Mark Fisher.

Due to privacy considerations, the MLHU says it will not be disclosing any further details about the case, or the number of close contacts at the school.

Another positive case of COVID-19 was reported earlier on Monday in connection with Sir Arthur Currie Public School, where an outbreak has been declared after a second person tested positive.

