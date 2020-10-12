Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Education

Coronavirus case confirmed at Mary Wright Public School in Strathroy, Ont., health unit says

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted October 12, 2020 3:27 pm
Guillaume Horcajuelo/EPA

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has confirmed a case of the novel coronavirus at Mary Wright Public School in Strathroy, Ont.

In a statement, the health unit says the case was at school during the time they were infectious.

The health unit adds that it’s following up with close contacts and advising them to stay home and quarantine.

Read more: Coronavirus outbreak declared at Sir Arthur Currie Public School after 2nd positive case

The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) said the school will remain open and school buses will continue to operate.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“If you are not contacted by the health unit, your child is not considered to be at risk,” said TVDSB education director Mark Fisher.

Story continues below advertisement

Due to privacy considerations, the MLHU says it will not be disclosing any further details about the case, or the number of close contacts at the school.

Another positive case of COVID-19 was reported earlier on Monday in connection with Sir Arthur Currie Public School, where an outbreak has been declared after a second person tested positive.

Click to play video 'School immunizations continue in October 2020 despite COVID-19 pandemic' School immunizations continue in October 2020 despite COVID-19 pandemic
School immunizations continue in October 2020 despite COVID-19 pandemic
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19SchoolStrathroyElementary Schoolcoronavirus schoolPublic SchoolCOVID-19 SchoolMary WrightMary Wright Public SchoolMary Wright Public School COVID-19
Flyers
More weekly flyers