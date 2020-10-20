17 new coronavirus cases, 1 additional death confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total reaches 1,181

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 17 new coronavirus cases and one additional COVID-19 death on Tuesday, bringing the local total number of cases to 1,181, including 47 deaths.

Three of the new cases are in Barrie, while three are in Bradford, three are in Innisfil and three are in New Tecumseth. The rest are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Essa, Oro-Medonte and Ramara.

Five of the new cases are community-acquired, while seven are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case. The rest of the new cases are under investigation.

Of the region’s total 1,181 cases, 85 per cent — or 999 people — have recovered, while three people remain in hospital.

So far in October, more than one-fifth of new cases reported have been associated with institutional outbreaks.

There are currently six COVID-19 outbreaks in the region, at two long-term care facilities, one congregate setting and three workplaces.

There have been 33 total coronavirus outbreaks in the region, at 17 nursing homes, five retirement homes, eight workplaces and three congregate settings.

The local health unit says long-term care and retirement home residents have been hit the hardest by COVID-19, with one-third of those infected dying as a result of the illness.

According to the Province of Ontario, 11 schools under the public Simcoe County school board and the Catholic Simcoe Muskoka school board are each reporting at least one case of COVID-19.

The affected schools are listed as the following:

Barrie North Collegiate Institute (one case)

Innisdale Secondary School in Barrie (one case)

St. Bernadette Catholic School in Barrie (one case)

St. John Paul II Catholic School in Barrie (one case)

St. Peter’s Catholic Secondary School in Barrie (one case)

Collingwood Collegiate Institute (one case)

Pine River Elementary School in Essa (one case)

Tecumseth Beeton Elementary School (two cases)

Father F.X. O’Reilly Catholic School in New Tecumseth (one case)

St. Antoine Daniel Catholic School in Tay Township (one case)

St. Marie of the Incarnation Catholic School in Bradford (one case)

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 821 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 65,896, including 3,053 deaths.