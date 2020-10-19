Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

43 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total reaches 1,164

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 19, 2020 2:47 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario officials recommend not celebrating Halloween in the ‘normal door-to-door way’' Coronavirus: Ontario officials recommend not celebrating Halloween in the ‘normal door-to-door way’
Ontario’s chief medical officer of health Dr. David Williams said on Monday that officials are 'concerned with the level of community transmission' in the province’s COVID-19 hotspots, and that they are recommending not to celebrate Halloween in the 'normal door-to-door way.'

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 43 new novel coronavirus cases and two additional deaths since Friday, bringing the local total number of cases to 1,164, including 46 deaths.

Fourteen of the new cases are in Barrie, while 12 are in New Tecumseth. Three cases are in Essa, while four are in Innisfil and three are in Huntsville.

Read more: Coronavirus case count at Simcoe Manor nursing home climbs to 68

Two of the new cases are in Muskoka Lakes, while the rest are in Bradford, Clearview, Penetanguishene, Severn and Wasaga Beach.

Fourteen of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while eight are community-acquired.

Six new cases are a result of institutional or congregate outbreaks, while the rest of the new cases are still under investigation.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario Premier Ford addresses protesters outside his home, asks them to protest at Queen’s Park' Coronavirus: Ontario Premier Ford addresses protesters outside his home, asks them to protest at Queen’s Park

There are currently five COVID-19 outbreaks in the region, at two long-term care homes and three workplaces. There have been 32 outbreaks in total at 17 nursing homes, five retirement homes, two congregate settings and eight workplaces.

Trending Stories

According to the province, 10 schools under the public Simcoe County school board and the Catholic Simcoe Muskoka school board are each reporting one case of COVID-19.

The affected schools are listed as the following:

  • Barrie North Collegiate Institute
  • Innisdale Secondary School in Barrie
  • St. Bernadette Catholic School in Barrie
  • St. John Paul II Catholic School in Barrie
  • Collingwood Collegiate Institute
  • Pine River Elementary School in Essa
  • Tecumseth Beeton Elementary School
  • Father F.X. O’Reilly Catholic School in New Tecumseth
  • St. Antoine Daniel Catholic School in Tay Township
  • St. Marie of the Incarnation Catholic School in Bradford

The positivity rate for COVID-19 tests in Simcoe County is 1.2 per cent, while it’s zero per cent in Muskoka, compared to the provincial positivity rate of 1.6 per cent.

Read more: Ontario reports 704 new coronavirus cases, majority in Toronto, Ottawa, Peel and York regions

The health unit says this is the first time since May that Simcoe County’s positivity rate is above one per cent.

On Monday, Ontario reported 704 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 65,075, including 3,050 deaths.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaMuskoka coronavirusSimcoe County coronavirusMuskoka COVID-19Simcoe County COVID-19
