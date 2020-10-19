43 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total reaches 1,164

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 43 new novel coronavirus cases and two additional deaths since Friday, bringing the local total number of cases to 1,164, including 46 deaths.

Fourteen of the new cases are in Barrie, while 12 are in New Tecumseth. Three cases are in Essa, while four are in Innisfil and three are in Huntsville.

Read more: Coronavirus case count at Simcoe Manor nursing home climbs to 68

Two of the new cases are in Muskoka Lakes, while the rest are in Bradford, Clearview, Penetanguishene, Severn and Wasaga Beach.

Fourteen of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while eight are community-acquired.

Six new cases are a result of institutional or congregate outbreaks, while the rest of the new cases are still under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

There are currently five COVID-19 outbreaks in the region, at two long-term care homes and three workplaces. There have been 32 outbreaks in total at 17 nursing homes, five retirement homes, two congregate settings and eight workplaces.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

According to the province, 10 schools under the public Simcoe County school board and the Catholic Simcoe Muskoka school board are each reporting one case of COVID-19.

The affected schools are listed as the following:

Barrie North Collegiate Institute

Innisdale Secondary School in Barrie

St. Bernadette Catholic School in Barrie

St. John Paul II Catholic School in Barrie

Collingwood Collegiate Institute

Pine River Elementary School in Essa

Tecumseth Beeton Elementary School

Father F.X. O’Reilly Catholic School in New Tecumseth

St. Antoine Daniel Catholic School in Tay Township

St. Marie of the Incarnation Catholic School in Bradford

The positivity rate for COVID-19 tests in Simcoe County is 1.2 per cent, while it’s zero per cent in Muskoka, compared to the provincial positivity rate of 1.6 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

The health unit says this is the first time since May that Simcoe County’s positivity rate is above one per cent.

On Monday, Ontario reported 704 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 65,075, including 3,050 deaths.