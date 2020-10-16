Menu

Health
October 16 2020 10:35am
04:38

Does Ontario need a ‘Health Equity Metric’ during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Health equity advocate Kate Mulligan calls for Ontario to adopt California’s ‘Health Equity Metric’ to reduce COVID-19 transmission in marginalized communities.

