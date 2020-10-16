Menu

Health
October 16 2020 10:32am
04:13

Ontario to receive 2 rapid COVID-19 tests next week, expert says

Medical Laboratory Professional Association of Ontario CEO Michelle Hoad says the new pair of COVID-19 tests can help alleviate pressure on the province’s medical system.

