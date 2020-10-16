2 more Guelph schools report coronavirus case, city has 23 active cases

Send this page to someone via email

Two more schools in Guelph reported cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the growing total to 12 active cases across eight schools.

John F. Ross Collegiate Vocational Institute and Holy Trinity Catholic Elementary School reported a case each.

Both schools remain open, as do all other schools that have a confirmed case.

That includes Waverley Drive Public School where a COVID-19 outbreak remains in place after one student and two staff members tested positive for the virus.

Guelph Collegiate Vocational Institute and Montgomery Village Public School have two confirmed cases each however outbreaks have not been declared because the two cases are not linked.

The other schools have all reported one case each.

The University of Guelph has reported three active cases connected to its campus but all three are considered low risk.

Friday’s COVID-19 case count

Guelph reported five new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, bringing the city’s total to 362 cases.

Friday’s case count comes after reporting four new cases on Thursday and none on Wednesday, but 10 on Tuesday from the long weekend.

There are 23 active cases of COVID-19 in the city, which is two less than the previous day because seven more people have recovered raising that total to 325.

No one is being treated in hospital and the death toll of 11 continues to remain unchanged since June.

Wellington County reported one new case on Friday. Among the 113 total cases there, three are currently active, 108 are considered resolved and two people have died.

Ontario reported 712 new cases on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 62,908. The death toll in the province has risen to 3,031 as nine new deaths were reported.

Ontario has 261 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, which is up eight from the previous day. Meanwhile, 54,004 Ontarians have recovered from the disease.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

