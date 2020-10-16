14 new coronavirus cases, 1 additional death confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 14 new novel coronavirus cases and one additional death on Friday, bringing the local total number of cases to 1,121, including 44 deaths.

Six of the new cases are in Barrie, while three are in Innisfil. The others are in Muskoka Lakes, Bradford, Orillia, Oro-Medonte and New Tecumseth.

Seven of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while one is travel-related.

The Muskoka Lakes case is a result of an education setting outbreak, while the New Tecumseth case involves a resident at the Simcoe Manor long-term care home in Beeton, Ont.

The source of infection for the rest of the new cases remains under investigation.

Of all region’s 1,121 coronavirus cases, 85 per cent — or 954 — have recovered, while five remain in hospital.

So far in October, one-quarter of all new cases have been associated with institutional outbreaks. There are currently five COVID-19 outbreaks in the region, and there have been 32 total outbreaks.

The 32 outbreaks have occurred at 17 long-term care facilities, eight workplaces, five retirement homes and two congregate settings.

On Friday, Ontario reported 712 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total to 62,908, including 3,031 deaths.

The province also announced York Region, south of Simcoe County, will move back to a modified Stage 2 of Ontario’s reopening strategy amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

