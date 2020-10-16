Menu

Comments

Health

14 new coronavirus cases, 1 additional death confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 16, 2020 3:39 pm
Click to play video 'Ontario to receive 2 rapid COVID-19 tests next week, expert says' Ontario to receive 2 rapid COVID-19 tests next week, expert says
WATCH: Medical Laboratory Professional Association of Ontario CEO Michelle Hoad says new COVID-19 tests can help alleviate pressure on the province’s medical system.

Ontario’s Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 14 new novel coronavirus cases and one additional death on Friday, bringing the local total number of cases to 1,121, including 44 deaths.

Six of the new cases are in Barrie, while three are in Innisfil. The others are in Muskoka Lakes, Bradford, Orillia, Oro-Medonte and New Tecumseth.

Read more: 11 new coronavirus cases, 1 additional death confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total reaches 1,108

Seven of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while one is travel-related.

The Muskoka Lakes case is a result of an education setting outbreak, while the New Tecumseth case involves a resident at the Simcoe Manor long-term care home in Beeton, Ont.

The source of infection for the rest of the new cases remains under investigation.

Of all region’s 1,121 coronavirus cases, 85 per cent — or 954 — have recovered, while five remain in hospital.

So far in October, one-quarter of all new cases have been associated with institutional outbreaks. There are currently five COVID-19 outbreaks in the region, and there have been 32 total outbreaks.

Read more: Ontario reports 712 new coronavirus cases, 9 more deaths

The 32 outbreaks have occurred at 17 long-term care facilities, eight workplaces, five retirement homes and two congregate settings.

On Friday, Ontario reported 712 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total to 62,908, including 3,031 deaths.

The province also announced York Region, south of Simcoe County, will move back to a modified Stage 2 of Ontario’s reopening strategy amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Click to play video 'Does Ontario need a ‘Health Equity Metric’ during the COVID-19 pandemic?' Does Ontario need a ‘Health Equity Metric’ during the COVID-19 pandemic?
