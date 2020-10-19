Guelph reports 10 new coronavirus cases from weekend, total count rises to 372

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph reported 10 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the city’s total to 372.

In two weeks, the Royal City has added 53 cases, while 51 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health reported 334 resolved cases in the city on Monday and the death toll has remained unchanged at 11 since June.

There are 24 active cases in Guelph, which is an increase by one from Friday when the numbers were last reported. No one is being treated in the hospital.

Friday also marked seven months since Guelph’s COVID-19 assessment clinic opened.

Story continues below advertisement

During that time, the clinic has conducted 44,922 tests. Public health’s data shows 94.3 per cent of those have come back negative but almost five per cent of tests are still pending.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

A COVID-19 outbreak declared on Oct. 10 continues in the Williamsburg and Becker units of the Village of Arbour Trails. One staff member has tested positive there.

4:28 Planning Halloween with your kids during the COVID-19 pandemic Planning Halloween with your kids during the COVID-19 pandemic

Wellington County reported no new cases from the weekend on Monday. Two cases are considered active but no one is being treated in hospital.

Ontario reported 704 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday with most coming out of Toronto, Peel and York regions.

Story continues below advertisement

There are 252 people hospitalized from COVID-19, which is up by five from the previous day.

The death toll has increased by five. Meanwhile, 55,978 have recovered from the disease, which is an increase by 607 from the previous day.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

Advertisement