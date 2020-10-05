6th Guelph school reports a coronavirus case, 28 active cases in the city

Send this page to someone via email

A sixth school in Guelph reported a case of the novel coronavirus on Monday as the city reported nine new cases, bringing the total to 319.

The latest case was confirmed at Waverley Drive Public School by the Upper Grand District School Board.

It’s unclear if a student or staff member tested positive for the virus, but the board noted that the school remains open and no classrooms have been closed.

Five cases in Guelph schools were reported last week — one at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic High School and one each at four elementary schools in the city.

All of the schools remain open.

COVID-19 outbreaks continue at two child-care facilities in the city.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health confirmed one case at Kids Come First Daycare near Gordon Street and Arkell Road, and another case at the Guelph YMCA off the Hanlon Expressway.

Both cases were reported in students, public health said. An outbreak in a daycare is declared if there is just a single case of the coronavirus confirmed.

There are now 28 active cases in Guelph, including one person being treated in hospital. Out of the total cases, 283 have been resolved and there have been 11 deaths.

Guelph’s assessment centre has conducted 40,541 tests and while the vast majority have come back negative, there are almost 3,600 tests that are pending.

