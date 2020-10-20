Ontario reports 821 new coronavirus cases with only just over 24K tests processed

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 821 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 65,896.

Tuesday’s case count is an increase from Monday’s which saw 704 cases, and from Sunday’s at 658. It is also the second highest case count ever recorded, with the highest on Oct. 9 with 939 cases.

According to Tuesday’s provincial report, 327 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 136 in Peel Region, 79 in Ottawa, 64 in York Region, 46 in Halton Region and 36 in Hamilton.

All other public health units in Ontario reported under 35 new cases.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,053 as three more deaths were reported.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said more than 24,000 tests were processed in the last 24 hours — the lowest number of tests completed in a single-day since early September. The government has said it hoped to increase testing capacity to 50,000 per day by mid-October.

The per cent positivity for processed tests and positive cases in Tuesday’s report was 3.4 per cent.

Ontario is reporting 821 cases of #COVID19 as over 24,000 tests were completed. Locally, there are 327 new cases in Toronto, 136 in Peel, 64 in York Region and 79 in Ottawa. There are 628 more resolved cases. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) October 20, 2020

However, there is currently a backlog of 24,129 tests that need results. A total of 4,714,326 tests have been completed since the pandemic began.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

31,585 people are male — an increase of 413 cases.

33,871 people are female — an increase of 409 cases.

6,410 people are 19 and under — an increase of 107 cases.

23,690 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 312 cases.

18,801 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 254 cases.

10,067 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 97 cases.

6,913 people are 80 and over — an increase of 49 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available.

Meanwhile, 56,606 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 86 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 628 from the previous day.

Ontario has 274 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 (up by 22 from the previous day), with 72 patients in an intensive care unit (up by three) and 45 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by five). All hospitalizations have, overall, increased over the last several weeks.

The newly reported numbers for Tuesday’s report are valid as of 2 p.m. Monday for Toronto, Ottawa and Middlesex-London public health units, and 4 p.m. Monday for the rest of the province.

Ontario child care centres and schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 1,429 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 810 among students and 223 among staff (396 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 121 more cases from the previous day.

In the last 14 days, the province indicates there are 461 cases reported among students and 117 cases among staff (215 individuals were not identified) — totaling 793 cases.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 508 out of 4,828 schools in the province.

Four schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 323 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 21 (14 new child cases and seven new staff cases).

Numbers for cases in schools and child care centres is updated weekdays only, at 10:30 a.m.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,907 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of one since the previous day. Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died.

There are 87 current outbreaks in homes, an increase of one.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 197 active cases among long-term care residents and 249 active cases among staff — down by 12 and up by 15 cases respectively in the last day.

